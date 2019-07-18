Share:

The dust has not settled from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government’s last economic leadership shakeup and there are now reports that the ruling party is considering replacing the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman it just recently appointed. Shabbar Zaidi’s two-month long stint at the head of the FBR might come to an end abruptly with his short time at the helm riddled with reports of public verbal tussles with leaders of the business community and discontent within his own institution over his appointment.

Mr Zaidi’s unsuccessful tenure might just end up seeing him elevated to the post of Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Revenue following Hammad Azhar’s promotion to the federal Cabinet. This might be a way for the party to save face and defend its own appointment of Mr Zaidi, so that the last two months are not seen as a failed experiment by the public.

Reports from within the tax collection body over the last two months have revealed that the negative perception in the rank and file of the FBR did not change during the Chairman’s time in power. A lack of communication within the hierarchy of the revenue collection body and an impasse between the business community and the tax collectors is a serious problem, and it is positive that the government is looking to resolve this issue.

However, this mess could have been avoided from the beginning if the government had listened to the concerns of the employees of the FBR instead of bullishly forcing its man at the head. PTI has now backtracked on yet another one of its own appointments in its own economic team; every misstep the party makes reveals just how much difficulty it has had in executing its ideological vision with practical steps.

PTI shares this failure to find definitive candidates to do the work it wants to do with other populist parties in the world; President Trump’s cabinet and White House staff has seen more frequent changes than has historically been witnessed. This is down to the lofty promises made to the public when looking to win elections; one’s actual ascendancy to power often comes with the realisation that grandstanding through campaign speeches is actually very different from looking to find real-world solutions to problems that the country is beset by.

The ruling party has had almost a year in power, and so far has been unable to trust its own people to fix the economic crisis; the grace period is over, constantly chopping and changing the line-up will not help the country. Formulating and then sticking to a long-term economic vision is key and finding someone capable to execute the government’s plans in a country with a population of over 200 million, with many capable economic minds cannot possibly be this difficult.