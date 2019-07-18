Share:

GILEAD announces coalition with 12 leading companies

ISLAMABAD (PR): Gilead Sciences, Inc. has announced that it has partnered with 12 leading companies in Pakistan as part of the Corporate Coalition for Viral Hepatitis Elimination in Pakistan (CCVHEP) program to support the Government of Pakistan’s effort to eliminate viral hepatitis in Pakistan by 2030. CCVHEP was announced at a press conference in the city that was also attended by Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, and senior officials from the Ministry of National Health Services. The coalition is led by a partnership between Gilead Sciences and Pakistan partner, Ferozsons Laboratories Limited with founding members including Abbott Pakistan, Atlas Honda, Citibank Pakistan, Descon Oxychem Limited, InspecTest (Pvt.) Limited, Jazz, Nestlé Pakistan, Packages Limited, Pepsico Pakistan, Sapphire and Service Sales Corporation. It aims to improve awareness, screening, and linkage-to-care for viral hepatitis. It is also committed to ensuring a discrimination-free work environment for those with the disease.

Federal IT minister visits NIC Quetta

QUETTA (PR): Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui visited National Incubation Center Quetta which is one of 5 incubators conceived, funded and set up by Ignite under the auspices of Ministry of IT & Telecom. NIC Quetta is being managed by LUMS in collaboration with BUITEMS. During the visit, IT minister met with the startups incubated in the center. He said, “I’m glad to visit NIC Quetta where young entrepreneurs are competing with other metropolises of the country with utmost rigor and passion. As you are cognizant of the technological challenges being faced by the country.

Daraz seeks to empower customers

LAHORE (PR): Daraz, Pakistan’s leading online marketplace, has introduced Instant Messaging and Image Reviews - two new features that serve to empower customers by allowing them to make more informed purchase decisions. Daraz offers customers an assortment of more than 5 million products, which includes everything from high tech electronic devices to everyday use household items.

Infinix to launch new phone

LAHORE (PR): Infinix is all set to release its new 6.2 inch HD+ phone in the market called the S4, which according to early reviewers is the hottest budget smartphone of 2019 and a true Selfie Superstar. You will be able to purchase this photography powerhouse as soon as it’s available in stores across Pakistan and online on 19th July 2019.