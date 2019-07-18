Share:

CHICHAWATNI-A couple along with their two children were crushed to death when a speeding car hit the bike they were travelling on.

Rescue 1122 and police informed that the accident occurred in Qitat Shahana near near Ravi Toll Plaza on Kamalia Road in Chichawatni. The collision took place when a recklessly driven car knocked down a motorcycle carrying four persons including a couple on Kamalia Road.

As result, a couple and their two children died on the spot while the car driver fled the scene.

The bodies were shifted to THQ hospital for post-mortem. The police impounded the car and registered a case against driver at large.