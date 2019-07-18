Share:

Lahore - IGP Arif Nawaz Khan presided a video link conference at Central Police Office on Wednesday, said a handout. He directed that a detailed visit schedule of Mobile Khidmat Markaz across the province should be issued and ensure advertisement of schedule, place and route.

He warned against lethargy, saying: “Delay in helping victims of crime against women including honour killing, acid throwing and rape would not be acceptable. Negligent officials and DPO concerned would be taken to task.”

He also laid stress on improving working conditions of police and police stations. All DPOs should take personal interest in improving their police stations and for any help, the CPO could be contacted.

During the meeting, issues like police station reforms, controlling gender-based crimes and challenges to the force were discussed.

During the meeting DIG Ahsan Younas briefed IGP about the police stations reforms while AIG Gender Crime Maria Mehmood spoke of the situation of gender based crimes in province and police initiatives to fight such crimes off. The police chief directed the RPOs and DPOs to take steps to stop gender-based crimes and utilise all available resources to nail the culprits involved in such crimes.

He also laid emphasis on using latest technology and scientific investigative methods.

Separately, IGP Arif Nawaz Khan issued transfer/posting orders of eight police officers.