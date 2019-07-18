Share:

RAWALPINDI - Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday called ICJ verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case a ‘great victory for Pakistan’.

Talking to ARY News, DG ISPR congratulated Pakistan’s Foreign Office and legal team for showing all-out efforts in the case. He said that India had raised five points in the ICJ and almost all of them were overturned by the International Court of Justice in its verdict.

DG ISPR declared that the ICJ verdict has proved another February 27 for India. “India’s lies were exposed to the whole world today as India had earlier claimed to also have destroyed an F-16 aircraft,” he added.

“ICJ’s judgment to not release Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav is a big victory for Pakistan,” said Asif Ghafoor.

The director general congratulated the nation on the rejection of both India’s appeal for the release of Jadhav and the annulment of the sentence given by the military court. Gen Ghafoor said that it’s a success for Pakistan that its version was accepted in hearings which were convened on a short notice.

He said that ICJ has accepted the stance of Pakistan that Jadhav travelled to Pakistan on an Indian passport. DG ISPR said that Pakistan had knocked the door of ICJ in a very short time and emerged as victorious.

He thanked Almighty Allah for making Pakistani nation and its judicial system victorious. “The verdict has shown confidence and validated our judicial system,” he added.

He further said that the legal team led by attorney general, lawyers , Foreign Office and Judge Advocate Gen Branch of Pakistan Army. “They all worked as a team,” he added.

“Appointment of most suitable lawyer was a difficult job in this case. There were different opinions. However, the Army Chief took this responsibility and gave this responsibility to Khawer Qureshi,” the DG ISPR said.

He maintained that today once again Indian media didn’t show responsibility and announced self-claims even before verdict the verdict was unveiled. “Pakistani media and relevant office bearers showed great responsibility and only announced once the verdict was out,” he added.

DG ISPR said it was also acknowledged by the ICJ that Jadhav is a serving commander in the Indian Navy and entered Pakistan on fake identity documents. “We had solid evidence and expected a fair and good decision from the court,” he added.

Gen Ghafoor said that despite the lack of consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, they let him met his family on the basis of humanity. “In this case, we will follow the law,” he maintained.