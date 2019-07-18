Share:

LAHORE - The Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) Summer Camp 2019 is in full swing at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) senior vice president and Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) patron-in-chief Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas, who is also SNGPL chairman board, will visit the camp to witness the good work being done by the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) under its secretary general Rashid Malik (Tamgh-e-Imtiaz) and JTI head Pakistan Hamid Niaz. PLTA vice president Afzal Sharif and a great number of tennis players and their families will also be present on the occasion.