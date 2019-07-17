Share:

In July 25 general elections last year, people had voted in large number for Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) and its Chairman Imran Khan, electing the party for the first time. The former test cricketer and social worker from Mianwali became the head of the federal government as the Prime Minister. People believed he would pull the country out of economic and other crisis and problems and put it on the path of progress, development, prosperity, and self-reliance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is doing his level best to do all that he can to pull the country out of deep economic and other problems. He is trying to create corruption-free Pakistan and make all the corrupt, dishonest, and insincere elements accountable irrespective of their social, political status.

Imran Khan is duly elected and selected by the people of this country, and he is the Prime Minister of entire Pakistan. Politicians like Bilawal Zardari and Maryam Safdar by calling him as selected PM are only endorsing the mandate of the people who had selected and elected him to the high office.

M.Z.RIFAT.

Lahore.