LOS ANGELES - Halle Berry is the reason Elie Saab became so ‘’popular’’ because she wore one of his design’s to the 2002 Oscar’s which saw her win the Academy Award for Best Actress. Elie Saab credits Halle Berry for the popularity of his eponymous line. The 55-year-old designer has praised the 52-year-old actress for helping his couture range take off after she stepped out in a custom floor-length red gown by the fashion guru at the 2002 Oscars - at which she become the first woman of colour to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in ‘Monster’s Ball’ - and launched him onto the international stage.