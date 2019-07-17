Share:

LAHORE-Fashion Parade opens its doors to New York City at Christie’s on August 27th, 2019 at its inaugural event in the United States.

Presenting with Citi as its headline sponsor, the event will showcase art and fashion by six South Asian designers and an art exhibition featuring South Asian artist’s curated by Christie’s.

Fashion Parade is aimed at an international audience in efforts to create awareness about Asian fashion, art and culture through the fusion of traditional customs with modern trends.

This year’s designers will include Ali Xeeshan, Faiza Samee, Kamiar Rokni, Elan and Delhi Vintage Co.

Creator and Event Director for Fashion Parade, Sadia Siddiqui, is expanding her efforts beyond the European market to promote cultural diversity and craftsmanship to a global audience.

Siddiqui, who is also the Creative Director for the event shares her reasons for bringing the show from London to NYC.

Expressing her views Siddiqui said: “Fashion Parade will change the narrative and perceptions toward fashion designers in South Asia, who are exceptionally talented but not well-known in the West.

The Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) is also partnering with Fashion Parade and will host a post-event panel discussion between its faculty and participating designers.