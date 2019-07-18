Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad announced at a press conference that an invitation has been sent to Nobel laureate Malala and prominent tech-leaders around the globe for the upcoming Sci-Tech conference titled "Think Future" in Pakistan.

Chaudhry announced on Monday that the government is all set to hold an international Sci-Tech Conference in Islamabad on October 17.

During the conference, he also mentioned that for the first time in Pakistan’s history, the Science and Technology ministry has sent invites to Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, Elon Musk – Founder of electric cars manufacturing company Tesla, Bill Gates – principal founder of Microsoft and owner of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg to the Sci-tech moot.

Furthermore, Chaudhry said that the sci-tech conference would provide a bigger platform for the youth of Pakistan to present their ideas and innovative work.