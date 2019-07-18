Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting to review performance of civic bodies and departments. He said the government did not believe in lip-service but the people would be facilitated through practical measures.

He said billions of rupees were wasted during the last ten years and criminal negligence was shown by ignoring the fundamental needs of the people.

He directed the departments concerned to remain fully vigilant to fend off possible flooding.

He directed to remove encroachments in riverine areas and added that all possible steps should be taken to combat the possible flood.

He said that the latest weather radar would be installed with an amount of Rs737 million in Sialkot to monitor the weather situation.

He directed to work on an emergent basis to improve the organizational capacity of PDMA and added that the number of Arazi centres will be increased to facilitate the people at doorsteps.

The Punjab government was starting a new project worth Rs 14 billion to improve sewerage system of Lahore, he said, adding that a potable water supply project in the city is on the cards.

Similarly, comprehensive planning has been made to repair streetlights and roads patchwork in Lahore, he added.

He also reviewed the ongoing public welfare schemes for the citizens of Lahore and directed to expedite the development work for providing early relief to the people.

He directed that construction of 115 new Arazi centres should be completed by December 31 adding that new centres would create more employment opportunities besides providing relief to the people.

The CM said that the healthcare system was being improved by revamping the health department on modern lines.

“The government is recruiting new doctors to fulfill their shortage in remote areas,” he said.

He emphasized that the medicines’ procurement system would be made foolproof and disclosed that only disposable razors could be used at barber-shops to avoid Hepatitis disease.

The Punjab Health Department should take necessary steps to ensure the use of disposable razors, he added.

He said the emergencies of THQ hospitals would be upgraded and in the first phase, emergencies of 100 THQ hospitals would be upgraded by the government. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and senior officials attended the meeting.

Ex-rulers under fire for poor sewer system

Minister for Information Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari has said the recent rains have fully exposed 10-year performance of PML-N government.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said corruption of Shehbaz Sharif was shown.

“Those making false claims of performance could not deliver. Khadim-e-Aala could not deliver except wearing long shoes and enjoying photo shoots for personal projection”, the minister said, adding that the PML-N focused mega projects for getting kickbacks.

He said people were asking that where huge funds were spent as nothing could be seen on ground. He said the PML-N had not even given a good drainage system to Lahore. He said the present government has initiated the process of bringing reforms in every sector to achieve real progress and prosperity.