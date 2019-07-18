Share:

ISLAMABAD - Owing to higher rates offered on different instruments, the net receipts of National Saving Schemes (NSS) witnessed considerable growth during the fiscal year 2018-19 compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. “The net receipts of National Saving Schemes (NSS) surged to Rs225.3 billion, compared to only Rs 48.7 billion recorded in the previous corresponding period,” the SBP said in its latest third quarterly report on The State of Pakistan’s Economy. This showed an increase of Rs176.6 billion in receipts during July-March (2018-19), according to the report. Giving break up, the report said that the Defence Saving Certificates (DSC) receipts increased from Rs8.3 billion in FY18 to Rs44.6 billion in FY2019, showing an increase of Rs36.3 billion, the Special Savings Certificates (SSC) receipts increased from minus Rs38.5 billion to Rs33.1 billion, showing growth of Rs71.6 billion whereas the Regular Income Certificates (RIC) increased from Rs1.9 billion to Rs102.9 billion, a growth of Rs100.9 billion. Similarly, the Behbood Saving Certificate (BSC) receipts increased from Rs32.1 billion to Rs89.5 billion, an increase of Rs57.5 billion. However, during the period under review, the Special Saving Accounts (SSA) receipts declined by Rs102.9 billion from Rs27.5 billion to minus Rs75.4 billion, Saving Accounts (SA) from 2.2 billion to minus 1.1 billion, hence showing 3.3 billion decrease. The other receipts of NSS increased by Rs16.5 billion, from Rs15.3 billion to Rs31.7 billion, it said. The major rise was observed only in third quarter where the main contribution was from Regular Income Certificates (RICs), followed by Behbood Saving Certificates (BSCs) and Defense Saving Certificates (DSCs).