ISLAMABAD - Huawei will invest around $100 million in Pakistan during current year. In a meeting with Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Vice President of Huwaei Group, Mark Xueman, announced that Huawei will also set up a regional headquarters in Islamabad at a cost of $55 million that will create job opportunities for young engineers in Pakistan. Vice President of Huwaei Group, Mark Xueman further informed that Huawei will also invest $15 million more in its Technical support Centre in Pakistan and it will also hire more work force for the same taking the number of its staff from 600 to 800 this year.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, while appreciating Huawei’s continued engagement in Pakistan, said that the leading technological company can support in developing and upgrading IT sector of Pakistan. Vice President of Huwaei Group, Mark Xueman, who along-with a delegation called on Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Wednesday. Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, PD CPEC Hassan Daud and senior officials of the ministry were also present during the meeting. Makhdum Khusro noted that Huawei has 25% share in mobile industry of Pakistan and is also the top taxing paying Chinese company in the country. The Minister appreciated Huawei’s engagement with HEC for smart schools project with the latest information and communications technology equipment.

The Minister underlined on exploring new business models for future projects and joint ventures in Pakistan. He said that Huawei can contribute to the Government’s e-governance initiative as well in centralizing data to improve efficiency and productivity. The Minister opined that Huawei can support IT start-up projects in Pakistan to benefit the youth in this important sector.

The Minister assured of the ministry’s all possible cooperation in future joint ventures.