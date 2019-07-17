Share:

I am really glad to see the jail library in Sukker’s police stations made by SSP Sukker Irfan Ali Samo. In 2009, Irfan secured 1st Position in Sindh and 6th in Pakistan in CSS exams. Nowadays, he is trying his best to create small libraries in jails (Police stations). In the United States, many local jails provide library services through partnerships with local public libraries and community organizations so this is a very great step taken by SSP Sukker and should be done by all SSP’s in their respective districts. Local libraries and community organizations should also take part in this because a good book is a good friend, teacher, and company.

ANTHONY SAHOTRA,

Larkana.