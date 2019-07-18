Share:

Karachi (PR) - Entrepreneur and Empowerment Coach Uroos Raza has announced her nomination for two national awards, and her selection as finalist in a community beauty pageant. The nomination of the Pakistan-born Australian IT professional for the prestigious Victorian government honor, 2019 Victorian Premier’s Volunteer Champions Leadership Awards, is a recognition for her contributions as a volunteer and her success as a community leader. The nomination of the Melbourne-resident for the second accolade, 2019 AusMumPreneur Leadership and Influencer Award, is an equally acknowledgement of her role as an influencer and leader. The third achievement of the proud Austrian citizen, her selection as 2019 Miss of Australia Ms National Finalist (Victoria), brings home the point that care for one’s own health and wellbeing is as important as the success in one’s social and professional endeavors. “I feel excited and I am grateful to my family, my colleagues and the whole community. I could never have got this all without their love and support,” said Uroos Raza while giving her reaction. When asked about her motivation and purpose of taking part in the beauty contest, she said that it was actually deeply connected to the community activities and charity work. She was born in Karachi. Uroos Raza was only three when her family migrated to Abu Dhabi in 1986. At her school there, she developed a deep love for Indian history and performing arts, and appreciation for Australian geography and its natural lifestyle. She is also the founder and CEO of Uraan TV, a channel dedicated to Pakistani community in Australia, which has the distinction of being the first Pakistani production house to air content on free to air Australian TV.