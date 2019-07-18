Share:

LAHORE - Senior Vice President of SAFF and PFF Syed Khadim Ali Shah has congratulated AFC vice president Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat on his appointment as chairperson of AFC Legal Committee for the third term.

Khadim said the appointment of Faisal has won honors for Pakistan. “AFC Legal Committee is the most important among the various standing committees of the Asian body. Faisal has done a wonderful job at this position. He has been source of inspiration for the football community for so many years.”

He added: “It is hoped that Faisal will maintain his reputation as a true leader and keep working to add more value to the game of football, statutes and rules and regulations of AFC. His positive and productive role at the international plate form will help Pakistan football in future as well.”

He said the expertise of Faisal has always been beneficial for the football family in Asia and his appointment for the third term is acknowledgement of his services for the benefit of the game which makes the Pakistan nation to feel proud on this occasion.