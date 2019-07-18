Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Executive Board Meeting has authorised two investigations and eight inquiries against officials of different departments and politicians. The meeting was chaired by Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal at NAB headquarters. Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability, Director General Operation and other senior officers of NAB attended the meeting.

The EBM has given approval of two investigations against officials of Board of Revenue and Manzoor Qadir, former Director General Sindh Building Control Authority and others. The meeting authorized conducting eight inquiries against officials of Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation, Limited, Karachi, Shahzad Riaz, Sikandar Rapoto, Shuja Ropoto, Hyderabad/ Jamshoro Town, Nazim Taluka, Sehvan, District Dadu, Ghulam Hyder Jamali, former Inspector General Police, Sindh, Karachi, Manzoor Ali Magsi, Liaquat Ali Jatoi, officers/officials of Pakistan Railways and Revenue Department, officials and officials of Karachi Port Trust, Revenue Department Sindh, North Nazimabad, Karachi, Central and others.

The meeting also authorized referring inquiry against Dr Anjum Rehman, Principal Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical College, Lyari, Karachi, GM Umer Farooq Borero, Muhammad Habib, Additional Secretary/DDO, Muhammad Haroon, inquiry against Sindh Assembly to Chief Secretary for further legal proceedings. EBM also authorized sending inquiry against officials/officials of Karachi Port Trust to Ministry of Ports and Shipping for action as per law.

The Executive Board approved closing inquiries against officials of Land Utilization Department, Sindh, Muhammad Qasim and others, management of Messers Ziauddin Hospital, officials of parking and Anti Encroachment staff of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, management, others of Hockey Association West, Bashir Dawood, Maryam Dawood and others, Amanullah of m/s Alasar Group, Karachi, and officers/officials of Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority and others due to lack of evidence at the moment.