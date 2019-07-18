Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) returned empty-handed after conducting a raid at the residence of former minister of finance and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail.

The bureau’s team including female officers raided at Miftah’s residence in Karachi along with his arrest warrants issued by the Chairman NAB Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, in LNG case.

The team entered the house of former finance minister but Miftah was not home and his mobile phone was off as well.

As the NAB team including female officers reached Miftah’s residence, the security guards refuse to open the doors. The security supervisor at the house stopped the NAB team and said that the doors cannot be opened without consultation.

Sources said that the former finance minister’s cell phone was also off since 12pm due to which NAB has been to trace the location.

Sources privy to the NAB said that the former finance minister was not cooperating with NAB team.

Earlier in the day, NAB had arrested former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG case. Abbasi has been ‘accused of commission of the offense of corruption and corrupt practices’.

The apex court on September 10, 2018 had directed the NAB to complete the inquiry against former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and others for the alleged corruption in the LNG contract.