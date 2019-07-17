Share:

LONDON-Neo-Nazi website publisher Andrew Anglin should pay $14m (£11.2m) in damages to a Jewish woman subjected to a “troll storm” at his urging, a US federal magistrate recommends.

Tanya Gersh said that Mr Anglin had published 30 articles on the Daily Stormer website about her, some of which had included contact information. She and her family had then received more than 700 harassing messages. The recommended damages still need to be approved by a district judge.

But magistrate Jeremiah Lynch said a default judgement should be entered against Anglin, who failed to turn up for his hearings. He also said “the atrocious conduct” directed at the family had not stopped - and recommended the court issue a permanent injunction ordering all of the Daily Stormer’s articles urging action against them be removed, including all photographs. Lynch said the high damages were warranted because of “the particularly egregious and reprehensible nature of Anglin’s conduct”.

The amount would both serve to punish him and and deter him from doing it again, he wrote. US federal magistrates are high-ranking judges who can be delegated duties by the district judge - including making these kinds of recommendations.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), which helped Ms Gersh with her case, said the harassment had begun after she had agreed to help the mother of white nationalist Richard Spencer sell a building.

Sherry Spencer had called Ms Gersh for advice on the building, as “one of the few Jewish residents” of the area, court filings say.

The building had become a potential protest site over her son’s views.

Ms Gersh had suggested selling the building, making a donation, and disavowing her son’s views - and agreed to act as the real estate agent for the sale when asked, her legal complaint said. The deal fell through – and two weeks later, Ms Spencer wrote a since-deleted blog post accusing Ms Gersh of trying to threaten and extort her into selling the building and denouncing her son.

Mr Anglin’s article on the Daily Stormer had called on his followers to “make your opinions known”, the court papers said.

On top of the harassing phone calls, Mr Anglin attempted to organise a march on Ms Gersh’s home, advertised with a photograph of her, her son and two other Jewish people superimposed on the front gate of the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz. The march never happened.

Ms Gersh said the attacks and threats on her life had stripped her of her sense of safety, which may never return. She was plagued by anxiety in crowds, panic attacks, and was receiving trauma therapy, the SPLC said.

“I’m never going to be the same person that I was before Anglin and his troll army started to terrorise me,” Ms Gersh said. But she hoped her legal action could “change the world and make it a little bit better for others”. The Daily Stormer is considered a hate group by the SPLC.