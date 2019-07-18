Share:

OKARA-The newly-elected office-bearers of the University of Okara (UO) Academic Staff Association (ASA) took oath, with a pledge to turn the university into the hub of research-based activities and provide best possible academic services to the students.

UO Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakaria Zakar administered the oath to the office-bearers including President Dr Hamooodur Rehman, Vice President Dr Fahim Arshad, General Secretary Muhammad Iqbal, Joint Secretary Ms Neelofer Shabir, Finance Secretary Rai Imtiaz Hussain and Office Secretary Inamul Haq. The body assured the VC that they would work hand-in-hand with the University’s administration in meeting future academic targets and challenges.

On the occasion, the ASA officer-bearers lauded the vision and initiatives of the UO VC for the university’s development in line with new trends and educational requirements.

Prof Dr Zakar briefed them about recent developments including the vertical extension of three academic blocks, construction of new recreational facilities for the students, hiring of high qualified faculty in different disciplines and his policy about increasing the intake of students from the upcoming admissions.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony, the VC said, “The student and teacher bodies in a university are meant to enhance and uplift the academic environment. They should function as improvisers. Expressing his hope, Prof Dr Zakar said he expects the ASA of the University of Okara will help out the administration in all the legitimate plans and policies. He further said that he is looking forward to work with the association in a team-spirit for the betterment of the university and students.