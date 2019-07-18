Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday in a letter told the opposition that no-confidence motion could not be moved in a requisitioned session - a development that can delay the motion of his removal till end of October.

On the other hand, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf launched efforts to convince opposition to withdraw the no-confidence motion against the chairman Senate.

In this regard, Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz held meetings with Leader of the Opposition in the House Raja Zafarul Haq and PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman. He sought withdrawal of the no-confidence motion against chairman Senate with the warning that the opposition would face embarrassment as it might be defeated. He said that dignity of the Upper House must be protected as no-trust was never moved in the parliamentary history of Senate.

He said that the move may lead to removal of Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mnadviwalla from his office who belonged to PPP.

Furthermore, Sanjrani also called on Raja Zafarul Haq. The joint candidate of opposition for the office of chairman Senate Mir Hasil Bizenjo was also present during the meeting.

The Chairman Senate later told media that Senate session will be convened in consultation with the opposition.

However, he in a letter written to PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said that a no-confidence motion cannot be moved in a requisitioned session.

“A detailed examination of the constitutional provision, rules, standing orders and ruling of former Chairman Senate dated 10th February, 2016 reveals that a session of the Senate can be requisitioned under Article 61 read with clause (3) of Article 54 of the Constitution to discuss an issue through a motion under Rule 218 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, and not for a resolution (of no-confidence,” said the letter. It says that the notice of a motion to move for leave to move a resolution under Article 61 read with Article 53 (7) (e) of the Constitution annexed with the opposition’s requisition had already been circulated and the secretariat had forwarded the same to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs for summoning of a session.

“In view of the above mentioned, members will only be allowed to discuss ‘to move resolution under Rule 12 for Removal of Chairman’, which I am certain is not the intent of the opposition, therefore you may provide some issues of public/ importance for discussion during the requisitioned session or keeping in view that notice of a motion to move for leave to move a resolution (of removal) is already under process with the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, may want to withdraw the requisition and wait for the regular session for moving the said motion,” the letter further said.

Under the Constitution, the President can delay in summoning of regular Senate session for 120 days from the date of prorogation of last session. The last session of Senate was prorogued on June 24 which indicates that government can delay next regular session till the end of October this year.

On July 9, the opposition had moved a motion of no-confidence against Sanjrani with the requisition to convene the session for this purpose.