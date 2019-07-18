Share:

ISLAMABAD : Parliamentary leaders of national assembly mainly from opposition parties may soon hold a meeting with the speaker national assembly on his decision about allowing all the meetings of standing committees only during the assembly session.

The major opposition parties termed the decision as an attack on the parliament and encroachment on standing committees chairmen.

The decision for holding the standing committees and sub-committees meetings only during the national assembly session was taken for the first time in the parliamentary history.

All the standing committees, except the Public Accounts Committees after the decision had only held other day on a one-day session of the national assembly called on the requisition of the opposition.

The opposition parties’ parliamentary leaders may soon hold a meeting with the speaker requesting him to review his decision.