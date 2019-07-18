Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s exports to European Union (EU) have increased by over 51 percent in last five years mainly due to the GSP Plus status. Pakistan’s exports to EU have increased from 4.54 billion euros in 2013 to 6.88 billion euros in 2018. This represents an increase of 51.62 percent. Pakistani products have duty free access in all 28-member states of the European Union (EU) since 1st January 2014. This duty-free access is available under EU’s “Special Incentive Arrangement for Good Governance and Sustainable Development”, which is also popularly known as GSP+. On the other hand, Pakistan has to ensure implementation of 27-UN to enjoy preferential market access under GSP+. These conventions pertain to human rights, labor rights, environment protection and good governance. As a result of this arrangement, Pakistan’s exports to EU have increased by 51.62 percent. This arrangement has helped Pakistani products to compete successfully with similar products originating from other competing countries such as China, India and Bangladesh.

EU Ambassador in Pakistan, Jean François Cautain, called on Razak Dawood, Advisor to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industries & Production, and Investment to deliberate on issues pertaining to bilateral trade and investment between EU and Pakistan. They discussed the impact of GSP+ on bilateral trade especially Pakistan’s exports to EU. Adviser to PM appreciated the role of EU in the economic and social development of Pakistan by providing market access to EU market through GSP+ and investing in various sectors of the economy. The Ambassador informed that GSP+ provided a window of opportunity for Pakistani exporters in the EU market which can be exploited though product diversification, value addition and improved connectivity with business community on both sides. Moreover, he informed that EU companies are very keen to enhance investment in Pakistan owing to improved business environment.