The currency of Pakistan has been moving downward day by day due to the political instability and the misusage of resources by the public. Especially the import of Pakistan is very high as compared to export. Another problem behind the crises is the loan of Pakistan between 2001 to 2013 from IMF (international monetary fund) increased 3 times. According to the estimation of 2018 total GDP (Gross domestic product) is 45% and the total loan is 22.8trillion rupees, acting like a parasite.

I appeal to the higher authorities to make the public aware about the limited usage of resources like Energy, water and many more, and increase the opportunities for irrigation and build industries to keep our money inside the country.

DURBIBI HAYAT,

Allah Bakht.