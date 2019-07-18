Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will face India in the semifinal of 14th West Asia Baseball Cup 2019 in Sri Lanka, after the arch-rivals defeated Nepal.

Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah said: “The fourth team Iran defeated Bangladesh and makes a place in final four. Pakistan and Sri Lanka already qualified for the semifinal. Sri Lanka got first position in Group A and will face Group B second team Iran. Pakistan got first position in Group B and will face Group A second team India.”

Fakhar said: “Indian team gives a surprising performance against the tournament’s favourite team Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka is defending the title. Indian team lost the match 2 - 1 in the 9th innings. According to Fakhar Shah the best match between Pakistan and India will be seen. Both the teams have shown good performed in the tournament. “There was a rest day for Pakistan and Sri Lankan teams today. So, today, the two teams visited the Church in Colombo, where terrorists had bombed last month. Team Officials were also present with the players of the two teams,” he added.