Business France and Board of Investment (BOI) of Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and business between Pakistan and France.

The agreement was signed by the Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moinul Haque on behalf of Board of Investment (BOI) of Pakistan and Christophe Lecourtier, Chief Executive Officer of Business France in a special signing ceremony held at the headquarter of Business France in Paris, today.

The signing of MoU was witnessed by the French government officials, officers of the Business France and Embassy of Pakistan, members of French civil society and media.

While speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador congratulated Business France and BOI terming the signature of this important agreement as a testimony of growing business relations between Pakistan and France. He noted that the new agreement would encourage and facilitate businessmen and investors from both countries to forge closer contacts and partnerships. The signing parties would also be able to help and support the businessmen from the two countries for organizing exhibitions, seminars and business missions.

Christophe Lecourtier, Chief Executive Officer of Business France while speaking on the occasion said that after signing of this landmark agreement, Business France will encourage and motivate French companies to invest in Pakistan and forge business alliances with their Pakistani counterparts.

Business France is a French government agency created in 2015 with the merger of French Agency for International Investment and UBIFRANCE. It is responsible for facilitating French small and medium-sized companies for their overseas investments and to promote France as an Investment destination.