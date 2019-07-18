Share:

Minister of State for Frontier Regions Shehryar Khan Afridi says Pakistan will not leave Afghan brethren alone in a difficult time.

Addressing Afghan refugees during his visit to Khazana camp in Peshawar on Thursday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan always spoke about the rights of Afghan people.

He reiterated that neither Pakistan nor Afghanistan will use their soil against each other.

Shehryar Afridi also announced the donation of solar energy, furniture and new books in Afghan refugees school on the occasion.

Adviser to Afghan President on National Security Sarwar Ahmad Zai along with other members of Afghan delegation accompanied the Minister