LAHORE-Like other parts of the world, a partial lunar eclipse was observed in most parts of the country on July 16 and 17. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) sources told APP on Wednesday that all phases of partial moon eclipse were visible in the country.

The eclipse was also visible in most parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica. Penumbral eclipse began at 23:44 PST (on 16th July, 2019),while partial eclipse started at 01:02 PST on 17th July, 2019,PMD source said.

The entire lunar eclipse started at 02:32 PST, while the partial eclipse was ended at 05:18 PST, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) sources told APP. The sources further said the eclipse was the last lunar eclipse of year 2019 and the next lunar eclipse would occur on Jan 10, 2020, followed by three more in the same year. It may be mentioned here that a partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Full Moon, but they are not precisely aligned. Only part of the Moon’s visible surface moves into the dark part of the Earth’s

shadow. During a partial lunar eclipse , part of the Moon can get a reddish hue.

Skywatchers across the UK have also witnessed a partial lunar eclipse , 50 years to the day since the US mission to put men on the Moon lifted off.

The surface of Earth’s satellite appeared red or dark grey at the height of the eclipse at about 22:30 BST. Lunar eclipses occur when the Earth crosses between the Sun and Moon - casting a shadow on the lunar surface.

-The Apollo 11 mission carrying Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins blasted off on 16 July 1969.

Four days later Armstrong became the first man to step on to the Moon’s surface. During a partial eclipse, some - but not all - of the Moon passes through the darkest area of shadow behind the Earth, the central region called the umbra. The Moon appeared red above London as the Earth came between it and the Sun

Mostly clear skies also allowed the partial lunar eclipse to be seen from Stoodley Pike in West Yorkshire BBC Weather was expecting mostly clear skies, meaning the eclipse could be seen across much of the UK.

The spectacle could be seen from Tynemouth Priory on the north-east coast of England. The event was visible across Europe and was also expected to be seen from Africa, much of Asia, the eastern part of South America, and western Australia.