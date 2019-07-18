Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has lauded the services of chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq for Pakistan cricket team and appreciated his gesture of not seeking extension in his contact as chief selector.

Talking to The Nation, Latif said: “I think, Inzamam has done great job for Pakistan cricket and I wish him good luck. If PCB appoints him for another role, I think, he can serve Pakistan cricket better. He utilised all his capabilities quite well. I think others should also follow Inzi’s example.”

He said: “I hope PCB will use commonsense and not to make decisions in haste about the future of coaches and national team captain Sarfraz Ahmed. I feel Sarfraz didn’t perform badly as a skipper as he tried to get best out of his players. Obviously, everything doesn’t go according to plan, but I still believe Sarfraz is still the best option to lead the national and a vice captain should be appointed, who should be groomed accordingly.

“As far as changes in Pakistan cricket team is concerned after the World Cup, I think the PCB should avoid major changes in the team and staff. Now the World T20 is few months away. The PCB must have noticed flaws and grey areas. They should address shortcomings and bring few players and replace non-performers. Mickey Arthur should also be given go ahead to help Pakistan team in rebuilding process,” he added.

Latif said Pakistan cricket team had at least three months to work on improvement, as Test series will start after three months. “The PCB top brass must sit and discuss in length, what changes needed to be done to put Pakistan team on right track. First task should be strengthening the Test team, then they should focus on One-Day squad.

“Pakistan team actually failed to handle the pressure in the initial part of the World Cup and they never recovered from the first match hammering. The team management failed to pay heed towards run-rate. Had run-rate given importance and the team entered with planning against New Zealand and Afghanistan, Pakistan would have played the semifinals.

“For me, Pakistan team was well balanced and was capable of beating any given side, which they did in the last four matches. They beat South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan and simply outclassed Bangladesh, who were playing exceptional cricket in last few years. It shows, Pakistan team was more than able to pose challenge to any given opponent, but few mistakes cost them dearly,” he added.

The former cricketer said: “Shaheen Shah, Imad Wasim, Aamir, Wahab and Babar Azam had played wonderful role in helping Pakistan team win major matches in the world cup. But others need to back these players, so as the captain, who must adopt more aggressive approach and never let his shoulders down. As a captain, people and players are looking at him to play leaders role. I am sure the PCB and Sarfraz must have learned a lot from the world cup exit and they won’t repeat the same mistakes.

“England has conquered the world cup and hats off to New Zealand for showing sportsman spirit and make the world cup final memorable one. I congratulate both and I seriously believe no one lose, actually it was cricket, which is the ultimate winner after the final,” Latif concluded.