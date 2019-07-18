Share:

SIALKOT (STAFF REPORTER): A Lahore-bound flight from Paris (PK-734) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Wednesday made an emergency landing at Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) in a bid to avert any bird hitting incident at Lahore airport due to the presence of a large number of birds flying in and around the Lahore airport.

The local PIA officials said that as many as 315 passengers were on board in the flight who suffered from a great ordeal after this emergency landing at SIAL. The PIA officials added that the flight was later was taken off to Lahore airport after few hours stay at SIAL. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) gave clearance as the birds were sent away from Lahore airport.

Several flight operations were disrupted at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore due to birds hitting the airplanes during landing and departure. Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) stopped flights from departures and arrivals as two international flights from Dubai had been diverted to Karachi airport. Furthermore, several flights scheduled to depart from Lahore airport had been delayed.

Acid thrower, double murderers sentenced to death

SIALKOT (Staff Reporter): District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Muhammad Tariq Javed on Wednesday handed down capital punishment to an accused with a Rs0.5 million fine in a famous case of acid throwing on a female beautician in Sialkot.

According to the prosecution, Rizwan had thrown acid on a beautician Asima Yaqub in her beauty parlour upon her refusal to marry him in Sialkot on April 17,2018. She had received critical burns on her face and other body parts. Later, she had succumbed to the acid burns in hospital.

Meanwhile, Additional District and Sessions Judge Naeem Abbas awarded death sentence and a fine of Rs0.5 million to two accused - Usman alias Don and Naveed alias Gaga, brothers, for killing two brothers -Imran and Farhan - brothers, over an old enmity in Motra-Daska on May 02,2018.

Girl students get distinction in SSC exam

HAFIZABAD (STAFF REPORTER): Humna Batool and Abu Bakr Siddique of District Public School Hafizabad bagged first and third position by getting 1078 and 1075 marks respectively in the district in the recently announced result of Secondary School Certificate Examination held by Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Gujranwala. Mariam Fatima of Sir Syed Scholars Inn Hafizabad got Second position among girls students in the whole district by securing 1075 marks.