ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and the two exchanged views on security situation and professional matters related to the Army.

The Army Chief called on the prime minister at PM House Wednesday and discussed the security situation of the country and PM’s upcoming visit to the United States. Imran Khan is undertaking first official visit to the US and discussion at length in this regard took place with General Bajwa. Both of them exchanged views on border situation as well.