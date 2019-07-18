Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Lahore today (Thursday) to hold key meetings.

According to details, the premier will meet representatives of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and review progress on the steps being taken for the promotion of industry in the province.

The PM will also chair a meeting regarding different steps taken in the health, agriculture and other important sectors, establishment of an industrial zone and different uplift projects in the province.