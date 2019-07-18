Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi has emphasised the need for convening the meeting of a Joint Commission of Pakistan and Belgium to intensify dialogue for strengthening cooperation in economy, trade and tourism. He was talking to Belgian Ambassador Frédéric Verheyden who paid a farewell call on him here on Wednesday. The President said Pakistan gives importance to its relations with Belgium. He said that Belgian investors should take advantage of positive investment environment in Pakistan. He said this will lead to further promotion of mutual cooperation between the two countries. The President mentioned that the investment-friendly policies of the Pakistan government would be fully utilized to enhance bilateral and multilateral economic collaboration. He appreciated the efforts of the outgoing envoy for enhancing the bilateral relations between the two countries. The President wished him the best for his future endeavours and also conveyed his regards to King Phillipe. The Ambassador thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their hospitality and making his stay in pleasant.