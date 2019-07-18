Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained almost flat on Wednesday as KSE 100-index gained 9.97 points to close at 32,981.9 points. A total of 93,840,980 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.5 billion. Out of 296 companies, share prices of 134 companies recorded increase while 144 companies registered decrease whereas 18 companies remained stable. The three top active companies were Maple Leaf Cement Factory with a volume of 16,617,500 shares and its price per share witnessed no change and traded at Rs 21.07 followed by TRG Pakistan with a volume of 10,814,000 and its price per share decreased by Rs 0.65 to Rs 13.64 and LOTCHEM with a volume of 8,179,500 and its price per share increased by Rs 0.89 to Rs 16.72. The top advancer was SLCL with increase of Rs 0.8 per share (36.36%), closing at Rs 3.00 while FNEL was runner up with the increase of Rs 0.88 per share (25.81), closing at Rs 4.29.