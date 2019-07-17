Share:

LAHORE-Pop singer Momina Mustehsan faced a lot of criticism by public and a few celebrities as well over her dance performance at the Lux Style Awards (LSA).

The recent celebrity who expressed her thoughts over Momina’s dance performance was Humaima Malik.

Taking to Instagram, Humaima said two singers, male and female were dropped out last minute for this big performance following it by a not-so-subtle dig at the singer, “God bless parchi system but it’s so cute.”

She further added: “May Allah bless Qandeel Baloch’s soul.

If she were alive, she would have performed way better.”

Momina, on the other hand, shared a video of her rap song from the awards and wrote, “Here’s to women creating their own opportunities with resilience and believing they’re much more than someone’s perception of them. And most of all, owning themselves for whatever they are – unapologetically.” “Thank you Frieha Altaf for letting me conceptualise, direct and produce this segment,” she added.

Earlier Popular television show host Mani has criticized over Momina’s dance performance at LSA.

Expressing his thoughts, Mani said people are trolling Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain who were at least starting a new life. He said that people should actually give attention to Momina whose performance he failed to understand.

Trolling Mustehsan, he said, this looks like Mustehsan is riding a motorcycle in the well of death. He sarcastically termed it an Oscar winning performance.