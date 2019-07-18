Share:

Youth kills father ‘under influence of unseen forces’

SIALKOT (STAFF REPORTER): A youth, allegedly under the influence of some unseen forces, strangled his father for carrying out his spiritual treatment in Partaanwali village here on Wednesday.

According to local police, accused Mehfuz alias Foja was under the influence of some paranormal forces.

His father Maqsud Hashmi started his spiritual treatment to get him rid of the trouble. On this, the accused became infuriated and he strangled his father.

Local police officials said that Sialkot Saddr police arrested the accused and sent him behind bars after registering a case against him. The police shifted the dead body to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for autopsy. Further investigation was underway.

Rapist jailed for 10 years

SIALKOT (Staff Reporter): District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Muhammad Tariq Javed sentenced an accused to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and fined him Rs100,000, in a famous rape case of a model girl.

According to prosecution, Hafiz Bilal had raped a Sheikhupura-based model girl Roshan Aslam at his photo studio in Gohadpur-Sialkot after calling her there for a photo shoot session of a textile company on December 02,2018.

Upon completion of the trial, the court pronounced the verdict.