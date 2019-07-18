Share:

LAHORE : The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) claimed draining rainwater out from most of the low-lying areas of the city in “five hours”. The civic agency also said it had extended help for draining out rainwater from certain areas which do not fall under its jurisdiction. Addressing a press conference at Wasa HQ on wedensday, MD Syed Zahid Aziz said: “The Wasa staff deserves appreciation as planning to deal with monsoon rain started some months ago.” He continued: “Wasa has already completed cleaning/desilting process of some 5,186Km sewer and drain lines and this actually helped in timely managing rainwater in a shorter-than-expected period of time. There was a process of water drainage and the staff was placed in field as per requirement. Heavy rainwater was drained out in less time because it was ensured that there was no breach in nullahs through which water was taken to the River Ravi. There were 113 small pumping stations in the city and 13 big disposal/pumping stations and all-out arrangements were made for uninterrupted working of these pumping stations.” He thanked the Punjab government for approving Rs 14 billion tunnel boring project. He said that financial assistance regarding this project would be provided by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. He said under this project through tunnel boring sewerage would be installed from Larex Colony to Gulshan Ravi. WASA Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz greeted officers and staff for making good arrangements in draining out rainwater in less time. He also thanked the Punjab government for giving approval for tunnel boring and Haji camp project.