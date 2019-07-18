Share:

ISLAMABAD-Some important official record in the shape of files has been stolen from the record room of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development at Pak Secretariat, according to the officials.

They said that the theft was brought to the notice of the ministry’s high ups on July 11 though they suspect the crime was committed days before in connivance with some of the ministry’s officials.

Documents pertaining to different sections of the ministry have been found missing from the record room where there was no CCTV camera around. According to the sources in the ministry, a significant number of files were stolen from the record room.

A case has been registered at Secretariat police station on complaint of Muneeb Shah, section officer, Ministry of Overseas. According to his statement to the police, record of multiple nature of the ministry was placed in the record room located on ground floor of C Block Pak Secretariat Islamabad. On 11 July, it was reported by station officer (EOBI) that some record of the section was missing from the record room. On Checking of the record room, it was noticed that record of other sections including Workers Welfare Fund, SWA section and complaints section was also not available in the room. “The missing record has apparently been stolen by unknown persons from the record room in connivance with some officials of the ministry,” the section officer alleged in his application to the police for registration of the FIR. He asked the police to lodge an FIR and investigate the matter immediately. According to the sources, the ministry itself has launched an inquiry into the incident. They said that the inquiry committee will fix responsibility.

When contacted, a police official said that they had interrogated a number of officials in connection with the theft but so far nothing concrete has been found to identify the accused.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police conducted a search operation in areas of Noon and Bani Gala police stations on Wednesday and arrested 15 suspects, said a police spokesman. Under supervision of SP (City) Aamir Khan Niazi and SP (Industrial Area) Sayed Aziz, the search operation was also participated by Rangers, personnel of Counter Terrorism Force, police commandos, lady commandos, staff of Bomb Disposal Squad and personnel of other law-enforcement agencies.

The search operation was conducted in areas of Jhangi Syedan, Muhammadi Town, Dhok Boota, Officers Colony and surroundings. The officials frisked 215 persons, screened 190 houses, 30 shops and hotels and held 15 suspects.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway, according to the officials.