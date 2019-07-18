Share:

ISLAMABAD : National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has established National Emergency Operations Center for effective monitoring and coordination of the ongoing relief operation for the victims of Neelum Valley. Talking to PTV news, Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal said that the operation center will immediately respond to the rains-affected people across the AJK and will coordinate between the flood affected people and concerned officials in order to provide relief to them instantly.

The rescue and relief operation by NDMA in the flood-affected areas is going on in full swing, he added.

The Federal government was well aware of the problems of rain-hit victims of Neelum Valley and would continue efforts till their complete rehabilitation and resettlement, he said.

He said that NDMA had dispatched almost 800 family tents, medicine, food packets and other essential items to the area, which have been severely hit by rains.

He said that all the relief activities were being carried out on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He further explained that at least 27 people were missing and 150 people got injured as a result of current rain spell in AJK.

He said that the Federal government is fully supporting the efforts of NDMA to help the flood-stricken people.

To a question, he appreciated that Pak Army was also present in the calamity-hit areas to help rescue the people.

Muhammad Afzal said that he personally monitored the relief and rehabilitation work in flood-hit areas of AJK.

He urged the need to create awareness among the people to sensitise the dangers during the monsoon season.

He said that the government was supplying food and providing shelter to the affected people.