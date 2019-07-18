Share:

Lahore : A sessions court on Wednesday served a notice on a TV anchor Sami Ibrahim in a defamation suit filed by Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Ch. Additional Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah issued the notice to the journalist and sought a reply on July 19. The federal minister filed the defamation suit against the anchorfor leveling allegations against him sans any legal justification so as to “defame and blackmail” the former. The defamation suit says a “series of continuous defamatory allegations were made by accused as [a] TV anchor and on social media”. Ibrahim had alleged that the minister of working in collusion with India’s spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) against the interests of Pakistan, says the petition filed by the federal minister. It further says “a conspiracy has been hatched to dismantle [the prime minister] PM of Pakistan and the Government.” Chaudhry says in the petition, “It is a very serious allegation against a sitting federal minister and it not only caused an immense loss to the reputation and political credibility of [the] complainant but it also threatened the national security of Pakistan.” It maintains, “Allegation that a sitting federal minister is spying for foreign agencies is of a very serious nature which caused a stir in the public and has caused insecurity and distrust among the public at large about the security and wellbeing of Pakistan.” Fawad Chaudhry in the plea submitted that Ibrahim be summoned and punished in accordance with the law.