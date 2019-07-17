Share:

Due to climate change, the temperature is increasing gradually, and the earth is also changing its nature in terms of global warming, causing the reduction of water in the sea and of moist in the air.

We should increase plantation and green belts in the cities. Awareness programs and seminar should be arranged by the concerned department to educate our public about the growth of the plants and help them understand how much the plants are beneficial and important for them.

As you can see that every year the ratio of heat strokes in Karachi is increasing because of lack of plantation in the city so if no sufficient effort is made to control this issue, our upcoming generations would become the victim of global warming.

HUZAIFA,

Karachi.