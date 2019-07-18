Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as 11 police officers and cops have been booked on charges of kidnapping five citizens and torturing them during illegal detention, sources said on Wednesday.

A case was registered against the accused with Police Station Westridge on complaint of victim Imran, resident of Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore, they said.

An accused police officer was arrested while police are making efforts to nab the other fleeing cops, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali. According to sources, Imran lodged a complaint with DSP Investigation stating that he along with his friends Abbas and Asif Javed arrived in Rawalpindi on June 20 and stayed at house of his uncle Arif for a night. He said that he along with friends and uncle was travelling from Rawalpindi to Motorway in a car when they were intercepted by 13 cops riding on official motorcycles and a car at a picket near Chuhur Chowk. He alleged that the policemen conducted search of their car and later blindfolded them and kept roaming on different roads for 3 hours. “Later, the policemen took us to Police Chowky Ashraf Town and produced before SI Sikandar and ASI Mohsin Shah,” the applicant said. He said that they were moved to a private torture cell from the police chowky where the cops severely tortured them.

“The cops Abid Niazi alias Nomi Shah and others told us that the police had seized heavy cache of arms and narcotics from our car and a case will be registered against us and we would be sent to jail for a long time,” he narrated. Imran added that the police freed them after receiving Rs500,000 as bribe. He said that the policemen also seized their cell phones, wrist watches, cash and other valuables. The applicant appealed for registration of case against Chowky In-charge SI Sikandar, ASI Mohsin Shah, Abid Niazi, Nomi Shah, Waqar, Abdullah and 5 unknown cops and to recover their amount and other belongings. The DSP marked the application to SHO PS Westridge, who registered a case and began investigation. SP Potohar Syed Ali, when contacted, confirmed the incident and said that police had held SI Sikandar. The other accused would also be arrested soon, he said.

Meanwhile, Jatli police booked a widow along with four men and women on charges of attacking house of in laws at Mohra Hayyat. However, no arrest was made so far, sources said. A case was registered with Police Station Jatli on complaint of Nazir Hussain against the widow Maryam Batool and four others and began investigation. They said that the widow had earlier lodged a complaint against the applicant Nazir and others accusing them of torturing her and expelling forcefully from house of her deceased husband. However, the police had not entertained her application and booked her on complaint of Nazir.

Nazir, in his application, told police that a court of law had issued a decree against Maryam Batool in a land case on which she along with four men and women attacked his house and beat the inhabitants. Separately, the CPO suspended SHO PS New Town and squad of Dolphin Force on charges of stopping official car of an employee of Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench. A case was also registered against the policemen. According to sources, Arslan lodged a complaint that he went for buying medicines from a medical store at Chandni Chowk where Dolphin Force started chasing him. He said that he was stopped at Haidri Chowk and asked for showing registration book of car. “I told the Dolphin Force that this is official car of LHC which was not registered with Excise and Taxation Office yet. On this, the Dolphin Force men started beating me and shifted me to PS New Town where they detained me for more than two hours,” he said. Taking action, CPO suspended SHO PS New Town Raja Musadiq and booked him along with Dolphin Force under section 341/506 (ii) and begun investigation.