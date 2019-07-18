Share:

KARACHI - The police arrested six criminals including a quake, recovered arms and a bike during separate actions in metropolis on Wednesday. According to details, after exchange of fire in Gulshan-e-Hadeed Phase II, an accused Abdul Jabbar s/o Ahmad Bachal was injured and held with a TT pistol and motorcycle. The police arrested a quake Dr Abdul Samad during a raid on his clinic in Baghdadi. Two criminals Raheem and Sohail were arrested with arms during operation in FC Area Street II. During an operation in North Nazimabad, the police arrested to criminals Usman and Hamza and recovered arms from their possession. Separate cases in all incidents were registered at concerned police stations and investigation was underway.