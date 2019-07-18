Share:

Gilgit : Janez Svoljsak, a Slovenian mountaineer, died on Wednesday during an expedition in Hisper Glacier in district Nagir of Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the mountaineer’s guide, Janez Svoljsak died due to illness. Hisper is 49km long glacier in Karakoram mountain range of Gilgit Baltistan.

Janez died during expedition to climb 6,650 metre Tahu Rutum peak in the Karakoram mountain range, Alpine Club of Pakistan (APC) said. “The 25-year-old reportedly died in a base camp in the wee hours of Monday (July 15),” Secretary APC Karrar Haidri told APP.

“Svoljšak along with his 28-year female colleague Sara Jaklic had left to scale Tahu Rutum some four weeks ago. She has reached back today at Nagar and according to her Svoljšak stopped breathing on Monday at around 4:00 am,” Muhammad Saleh, the chairman of Nagar Tourism Promotion Committee said.

“Sara said she had been resuscitating him but gave up after half an hour’s efforts as Svoljšak did not respond,” Saleh said. He said local community as well as Nagar Tourism Committee had offered every sort of help to bring back the dead body.

“Sara has told us that the dead body is carefully covered in a sleeping bag at the camp. Arrangements to bring it back are being made and it may take us at least two to three days to complete the process,” Saleh added.

Tahu Rutum is a spectacular Karakoram rock tower towards the junction of Biafo and Hispar Glacier, South East of Kanjut Sar.

Deputy Commissioner Hussain Ahmad Chaudhry District Nagir said Sara Jaklic along with guide Israr Hussain has reached Nagar Khas to collect the body.

The DC said that Guide and Tour Operator company has contacted army aviation and Embassy for recovery of dead body, which they have placed under a tent at an identified place. Operation to recover dead body is expected today after completion of necessary legal requirements they tend to proceed towards Hunza for night stay.

