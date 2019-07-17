Share:

CHANGCHUN- Smart technologies are a hit at an ongoing international automobile expo in northeast China.

The 16th China (Changchun) International Auto Expo is seeing a variety of auto brands displaying technologies such as autopilot, remote controlling and augmented reality display. The expo is being held in Changchun, capital of Jilin Province. Visitors crowded the booths to try the smart technologies. At the SAIC Motor booth, many visitors tried out the voice-control feature of the manufacturer’s new smart car.