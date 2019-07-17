Share:

LAHORE-Starz Play by Cinepax, has launched short film competition (SSFC) with the final event taking place on the 27th of July with the sole intent to bring the young and aspiring filmmakers.

The impact of the competition has created a global reach and garnered intense local interest, attracting more than 3,000 submissions from all over the world and over 200 entries from within Pakistan making SSFC the biggest film competition of the country.

Arif Baig Mohamad, the Chairman of Starz Play said: “SSFC has been our dream since the inception of the company and we have been working on the short-film concept for a long while now. We couldn’t be more proud and excited to have conducted this competition in such a successful way that it has become the biggest short film competition in Pakistan. I would like to take this opportunity to commend the talented youth of Pakistan to have taken part in such big numbers.” Shortlisted films will be screened at the final event and the winner will be decided by a jury of judges from the entertainment and film industry. The winner will get an exclusive contract to produce a Starz Play original web series.