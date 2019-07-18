Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-Dacoits shot at and injured an animal trader and snatch from him cash worth Rs100,000 on Tuesday night at Rajana.

Police said that trader Ijaz Thaheem of Chak 536/GB was on his way to Toba to purchase animals on a motorcycle. When he reached near Chak 266/GB, two motorcyclists intercepted him at gunpoint, but he offered resistance. The armed men shot at and injured him and fled after snatching cash from him. He was admitted to District Headquarters Hospital.

Meanwhile at Gojra, two motorcyclists snatched Rs10,000 from a citizen at gunpoint. Police said that Haris Salim of Al-Faiz Colony, Gojra, was on his way home after withdrawing cash from a bank on Tehsil Offices Road when the motorcyclists intercepted him and robbed him of cash.

Fraudulent

gangmember nabbed

After cancellation of bail before arrest confirmation plea from Lahore High Court, Gojra city police Wednesday arrested one of the three-member gang who allegedly extorted money from citizens for selling plots.

The complainant of First Information Report (FIR), a retired school teacher named Ghulam Rasool of Abid Park, told police that he purchased a plot worth Rs1 million from accused, namely Attiqur Rehman, Sajid Butt and M Ashraf. When he started construction of his house on the said plot, the real owner of plot reached and showed him ownership documents of the plot. After registration of case, the accused applied for bail before arrest but a local court had rejected their applications. They then got bail before arrest from LHC; however, when they appeared before the court for confirmation, the LHC rejected their plea and police arrested one of them named Sajid Butt.

Cops injured by

colleagues

Two plainclothes policemen were injured in an accidental fire by their colleagues near Bhghat Canal.

PRO to DPO Attaullah claimed that on a tip-off robbers were looting the passengers near Bhaghat Forest, three police parties were sent after them.

When a police party caught two suspects, two constables Nisar Ahmed and Faisal also reached there but they were in plainclothes. He added that the cops in uniform could not recognize them, and they opened fire on them considering them suspects’ accomplices. Resultantly, they were injured critically and rushed to District Headquarters Hospital where doctors referred Nisar Ahmed to Faisalabad Allied Hospital. DPO Waqar Qureshi ordered an inquiry into the incident.