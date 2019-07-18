Share:

Islamabad - Nomination of 3 members of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has been withdrawn after 7 months of approval of its new ordinance, The Nation learnt on Wednesday.

Official sources said that after withdrawal and replacement of two members nominated by the Prime Minister, the nomination of member from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had also been withdrawn.

The PMDC had held its members meeting on Tuesday, and the withdrawal was also made parallel with the meeting. The nominations of the PM were replaced a day before the meeting, while the KP member nomination was withdrawn on the day of the meeting.

Official sources also said that a continuous friction existed between the PMDC council members and its regular employees. The PMDC council in its meeting also abolished medical allowance of the employees.

The notification issued by KP health department said that ‘in continuation of the department’s letter of 24/01/2019, the provincial government had been pleased to withdraw nomination of Dr Muslim Khan, Khyber College of Dentistry, Peshawar as member PMDC with immediate effect’.

Earlier, ministry of National Health Services (NHS) had notified withdrawal of PM nominees in PMDC, Dr Shoaib Shah and Dr Salman Jaffer and replaced them with Dr Shehnaz Nawaz and Lt Gen (R) Dr Azhar Rashid.

A notification said that ‘in pursuance of Pakistan Medical and Dental Ordinance 2019, the Prime Minister, being the appointing authority, has withdrawn nominations of Dr Shoaib Shah and Dr Salman Jaffer as members of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council’.

“It is imperative to fill the resultant vacancies with new nominations. Dr Shehnaz Nawaz, nominee of the PM from civil society and Lt Gen (R) Dr Azhar Rashid (nominee of Prime Minister from private medical colleges),” said the summary sent to the PM regarding withdrawal and replacement of PM nominees.

According to the PMDC ordinance, there are around 17 members of the council including 3 members from civil society nominated by Prime Minister from amongst nationally-recognized philanthropists and professionals. Four members, one faculty member from one clinical faculty of public medical college or university, from each province, are nominated by professional bodies or government of the respective province or territory.

Two members being members of the clinical faculty selected by the Prime Minister from private medical colleges, and two members, being one faculty member from clinical faculty of a public dental college or medical and dental university from Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on rotational basis and one from Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

One member is a nominee of the president of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan not below a councillor and one member is a nominee of the surgeon general of the armed forces.