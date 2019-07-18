Share:

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has said efforts are underway to implement a uniform curriculum in the entire country after revising it according to the needs. He said un-registered seminaries would not be allowed to function. Similarly, registration of those Madrassas would be canceled, which fail to comply with conditions of registration.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said a consensus has been reached during a meeting with Tanzeemat-e-Madrassas over the registration of the religious seminaries under the pre-decided conditions and to stop the spread of religious hatred.

The Minister said these efforts are being made to streamline the religious seminaries while keeping them independent. He said the government will not interfere in the internal matters of the Madrassas but

they will be brought in the mainstream through a process of registration.

Shafqat Mehmood said the Ministry of Education will open twelve regional offices across the country, which will assist Madrassas in various areas including imparting technical and vocational training.

The Minister said it has also been decided in the meeting that the Madrassas will teach contemporary subjects of the relevant boards and the examination of these subjects will be conducted by the Federal Board.

Shafqat Mehmood said a department for the religious education will also be established at the Federal Board to facilitate Madrassas.

He appreciated the Madrassas for imparting free and quality education to deserving children and said that the Madrassas are doing a national service by assisting the state and the government in imparting education to students like private schools.