Before Imran Khan, Pakistan’s relationship with other countries of the world didn’t sound well. However, Imran Khan brought a huge change to our international relationships.

Recently, Imran Khan visited Qatar, and Sheikh Tamim bin Ahmed Al Thani agreed to invest multi-billion in Pakistan. Saudi Arabia’s crown Salman is going to invest in Pakistan as well. On 22 June, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani signed MoUs.

It is a great achievement and helping Pakistan’s economy to rise. Thus, it is hoped that Imran Khan will make Pakistan’s economy stable soon.

WAQAR MOOSA,

Kech.